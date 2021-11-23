Coaches heap praise Wendy Moten on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coaches on “The Voice” poured on the praise Monday night for Memphis’s own Wendy Moten.

Moten took on her second Aretha Franklin song.

Moten took fans down the “Freeway of Love,” leading off the performances of the top 11. Some of Moten’s biggest fans cheered her on from the Bluff City.

Her sister says this kind of recognition is long overdue for Moten.

“We thought it was sensational when she performed with other artists, but now she’s on the forefront and she’s doing it her way. So it’s just awesome,” said Moten’s sister, Celina Barnes.

