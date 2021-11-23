Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Visitors are still paying their respects at the memorial for rapper Young Dolph.

Fans stopped by the site outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Monday night to remember the Memphis rapper.

Many were greeted by local activist Frank Gottie who fed visitors with barbecue. Gottie called it an effort to unite the community after last week’s tragedy.

“We’re out here feeding the community. We’re just giving back like Dolph would want Memphis to do,” Gottie said.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation into the death of rapper Young Dolph, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

