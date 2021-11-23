1K Shelby County Schools students receive kid-sized dose of Pfizer vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One thousand students in Shelby County Schools (SCS) received their first shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with the Shelby County Health Department, SCS hosted a vaccine clinic at the Board of Education over a two-day span last week.

A limited number of Pfizer vaccines and boosters for ages 12 and up were also available.

SCS has reserved dates in early December to partner with the health department to provide second doses. Officials say more details on that date will be sent to parents and guardians.

