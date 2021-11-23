Advertise with Us
1K Shelby County Schools students receive kid-sized dose of Pfizer vaccine

(WRDW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One thousand students in Shelby County Schools (SCS) received their first shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with the Shelby County Health Department, SCS hosted a vaccine clinic at the Board of Education over a two-day span last week.

A limited number of Pfizer vaccines and boosters for ages 12 and up were also available.

SCS has reserved dates in early December to partner with the health department to provide second doses. Officials say more details on that date will be sent to parents and guardians.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

