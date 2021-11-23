15 US governors create ‘Operation Open Road’ to deal with supply chain issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a letter that pledges to deal with crippling supply chain issues. He worked with 14 other governors to create “Operation Open Road.”

They say their goal is to provide a pathway to decrease supply chain challenges in the U.S.

In a tweet sent out Monday, Lee announced he and the other governors are calling on President Biden to join them by, “Suspending burdensome regulations on the trucking industry.”

In the letter detailing Operation Open Roads, the group of governors say they plan to use their authority to:

modify weight, size and load restrictions so cargo can move more efficiently

adjust hours of service constraints for more flexibility for truck drivers

deregulate education and occupational license barriers to get more truck drivers on the roads

bring together state transportation, commerce, workforce and other agencies to coordinate more shipping

With support from 14 fellow governors, I am calling on the Biden Administration to join us in Operation Open Road. By suspending burdensome regulations on the trucking industry, we can help businesses & consumers have access to the goods they need this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UJBgRS8kbE — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 22, 2021

