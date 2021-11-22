WATCH: Special documentary highlights Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In case you missed it here are clips of the 2021 Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven special.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city had to cancel one of its largest parades but we’ve got it covered with a special documentary on the history of the parade that’s been bringing the Christmas spirit for over two decades.

You can watch the special in five parts in the video playlist above!

