WATCH: Special documentary highlights Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In case you missed it here are clips of the 2021 Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven special.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city had to cancel one of its largest parades but we’ve got it covered with a special documentary on the history of the parade that’s been bringing the Christmas spirit for over two decades.

You can watch the special in five parts in the video playlist above!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Whitehaven Christmas parade part 5
Whitehaven Christmas parade part 4
Whitehaven Christmas parade part 3
Whitehaven Christmas parade part 2