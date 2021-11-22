Advertise with Us
Tennessee governor’s aide warned new COVID law was illegal

By By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office warned top legislative staffers that a bill limiting public health measures during the COVID pandemic would violate federal law.

It was passed anyway, and the Republican governor signed it into law even though his legislative counsel warned that Tennessee risks losing federal funding for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Republican governor hasn’t mentioned such concerns.

Tennessee’s attorney general must now defend the law that Lee’s top lawyer said was illegal.

A federal judge asked the state to explain in court Friday how allowing unmasked students to share classrooms won’t violate the rights of at-risk classmates.

