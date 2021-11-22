Suspects charged in Family Dollar shooting go before judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the three suspects charged in a drive-by shooting near Young Dolph’s memorial went before a judge for the first time Monday morning following their arrest.

Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, and Jailon Nelvis, 19, are all charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, three counts for a prohibited weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Police say the suspects drove up to the Family Dollar next to Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard and shot a man in the leg Thursday.

On Monday, Nelvis and Jones were both in court. Their families told the judge they will each get lawyers and their bonds are set at $500,000.

They are due back in court on Dec. 7.

McQueen did not appear in court due to an incident at the jail that is not related to him.

Police say this shooting is not believed to be connected to the murder of Young Dolph.

