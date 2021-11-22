Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County virus cases up by 70

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - November 22
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - November 22(SCHD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths since Sunday morning.

There have been 148,387 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and a death toll of 2,303.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 26 are in children. There are also 405 active pediatric cases among the 1,266 active cases across the county.

The positivity rate increased, at last check, from 2.9% for the first week of November to 3.4% by the second week. Much lower numbers reported compacted to the highest rate in mid-August coming in at 17.7%.

Health leaders attribute the decrease in daily cases and the positivity rate to vaccinations.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 571,652 total people vaccinated
  • 78,896 series initiation
  • 361,148 series completion
  • 1,018,419 total vaccinations administered
  • 14,031 vaccinations reported within last seven days
  • 77,608 additional dose

The county has reached 75% of its 700,000 vaccination goa to reach “herd immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Oak Court Mall shooting
Shooting at Oak Court sends two people to the hospital
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

Latest News

Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee governor’s aide warned new COVID law was illegal
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.21.21
Shelby County nearing 75% of vaccination goal
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mid-South children get vaccinated while adults boost up
Mid-South children get vaccinated while adults boost up