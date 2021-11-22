Shelby County virus cases up by 70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths since Sunday morning.

There have been 148,387 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and a death toll of 2,303.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 26 are in children. There are also 405 active pediatric cases among the 1,266 active cases across the county.

The positivity rate increased, at last check, from 2.9% for the first week of November to 3.4% by the second week. Much lower numbers reported compacted to the highest rate in mid-August coming in at 17.7%.

Health leaders attribute the decrease in daily cases and the positivity rate to vaccinations.

Shelby County vaccine data:

571,652 total people vaccinated

78,896 series initiation

361,148 series completion

1,018,419 total vaccinations administered

14,031 vaccinations reported within last seven days

77,608 additional dose

The county has reached 75% of its 700,000 vaccination goa to reach “herd immunity.”

