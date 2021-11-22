One injured in semi crash on I-40

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation says to a semi crashed caused delays after the truck crashed into an embankment Monday afternoon.

TDOT says they responded to a single vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer near Hickory Withe Road just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Fayette County EMA, the truck went into an embankment between the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 40. The driver of the truck was taken to Baptist East with non-life threatening injuries.

