Ride of Tears takes first procession with child-sized hearse in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With an empty child-sized coffin in the trunk, the Memphis anti-violence group The Ride of Tears had its take on a funeral procession, featuring their new child-sized hearse, through Memphis for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

The Ride of Tears takes their first “A Child’s Last Ride” procession in their child-sized hearse. Hear the message the group hopes to send to Memphis neighborhoods tonight on @WMCActionNews5 after Sunday Night Football. ***there is no child in the coffin. It’s a show car.*** pic.twitter.com/v6ukv5okZF — Parker King (@King_Reports) November 21, 2021

“It’s senseless killing, and we’re asking you to take a look at what’s in our trunk and change your mind before you pull a trigger,” said Founder and CEO of The Ride of Tears Mary Trice.

Trice, who was recently featured in a Time Magazine article on violent crime involving juveniles in American’s major cities, had an original route in mind for Sunday’s procession but made a slight change the day of to drive past Oak Court Mall, where a man was killed and an eight-month-old injured from gunfire the night before.

“Us telling you to stop the violence, to stop the killing, we’ve been saying that a long time,” Trice said. “Now, we’re saying ‘can you see yourself putting your baby in the car for the last time?’”

The latest numbers from Memphis Police’s new Scorpion Unit show promise in curbing violent crime in the city.

Mayor Jim Strickland reported the numbers in his latest weekly update, saying in just a little over a week, the forty officers who make up the unit have already made 66 felony arrests, 22 misdemeanor arrests, 42 stolen vehicle recoveries and 52 weapon recoveries.

“We have much work to do, but with this targeted approach, we will make our city safer,” Strickland said in the update.

“I was so happy to hear those numbers the other day,” Trice said. “I heard the numbers, and I thank them... we thank them so much for that.”

Now, Trice wants to take things a step further and asks police, along with these numbers, to continue providing answers to families who’ve lost loved ones too young to be lost.

“We want you to tell us that we got that person that killed that baby,” she said. “That’s what we want to hear. That’s what will make us happy.”

The Ride of Tears have ambition to custom build a more traditional-looking child sized hearse to drive their message further.

Trice says the organization accepts donations through their cashapp, $therideoftears.

Anyone looking to get involved with The Ride of Tears can reach the organization through their email therideoftears@gmail.com.

