Man facing several charges after allegedly trying to hit Memphis police officers during car chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to hit Memphis police officers during a car pursuit.

Antonio Moore is charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Evading arrest to wit: vehicle pursuit

Evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit

Driving under the influence

Public intoxication

Driving while license sus/rev/con

According to the affidavit, Memphis police saw Moore performing donuts shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday on Airways Boulevard. Authorities say Moore headed north on Airways as police put out a broadcast on his car and attempted to stop him.

Police say Moore crossed over the yellow line in the road and attempted to strike an officer’s squad car, causing the officer to swerve out of the way.

The affidavit says two other officers traveling southbound attempted to stop Moore. It says Moore crossed the yellow line in the road and also tried to hit their squad car.

Another officer, who was in his squad car alone, was joined by the previous two officers in trying to stop Moore. Moore then attempted to hit their cars.

Authorities say Moore bailed out his car in the 2000 block of Airways and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.