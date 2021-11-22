Germantown church donates turkeys to first responders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thanksgiving week and that means the start of the holiday season.

Monday, Germantown Baptist Church on Poplar Avenue kicked off the season of giving by giving back to first responders.

The church donated turkeys to all of Collierville’s and Germantown’s first responders, which is more than 350 turkeys.

“It gives us a chance to say “thank you.” We could never, even a few turkeys, could never say thank you enough. We want to be able to say thank you and give back to our first responders. They do so much to sacrifice for us, not only them, but their families too,” said Senior Pastor Matt Brown.

This event was first started by one Sunday school class and has grown over the last five years.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.