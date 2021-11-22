Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has been on the run from the FBI has been captured in Alabama after assuming a new identity as a pastor.

Larry Albert Flake, 74, was arrested in Birmingham on November 19 by FBI agents. Flake was convicted of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in Indiana on August 30, 2001. After he failed to appear for the trial, he was sought after by federal agents.

According to the FBI, Flake had been living under the name Larry White and was a pastor at a church near Huguley Road in Birmingham. He was also known as Reverend White to people in the area.

Agents received a lead from an unnamed source and that led to Flake’s arrest. They say without that lead, Flake would not have been found.

Flake will face extradition to be returned to Indiana, according to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies’ new location opens in Memphis
Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies’ new location opens in Memphis
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a house fire in Ripley, TN after a racial...
TBI investigates Ripley house fire after racial slur found spray-painted on pool wall
Eastbound lanes closed along I-40 after crash with semi-truck and pickup truck
Eastbound lanes closed along I-40 after crash with semi-truck and pickup truck
Man facing several charges after allegedly trying to hit Memphis police officers during car chase
Man facing several charges after allegedly trying to hit Memphis police officers during car chase
I-40 crash
One injured in semi crash on I-40