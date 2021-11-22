Eastbound lanes closed along I-40 after crash with semi-truck and pickup truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash along I-140 has lanes closed Monday evening.

Tennessee High Patrol says a pickup truck hit a semi-truck from behind and went under the truck. The accident happened at mile marker 28.

Eastbound lanes are closed. Critical injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route until the scene is clear.

