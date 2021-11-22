Donations for Makeda’s Cookies pour in as downtown location reopens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been just a few days since rapper Young Dolph was murdered in Memphis. The place where the shooting took place, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard, has since been boarded up.

But the Bluff City has stepped to make sure things don’t stay that way.

The Makeda’s location at 301 Jefferson opens in a few hours. The location on Airways will remain closed until the new year. In the meantime, fans are giving back to the owners of Makeda’s who not only looked at Young Dolph as a loyal customer but also as family.

On Thursday, Pastor Kia Moore launched a GoFundMe for Pamela and Maurice Hill, the owners of Makeda’s Cookies, with the goal of raising $150,000. Moore says the money will cover repairs to the Airways store, help pay staff and hire security at the site, and also cover mental health services for family and staff.

“The Hill family is definitely grieving. People call her mom. Mrs. Pam. So, she’s grieving someone she saw as a son. But also her husband and staffers were there when it happened,” said Moore. “So, they witnessed the trauma of not only seeing someone die but fearing for their lives.”

Local restaurants are also raising money to donate to the Hill Family.

Young Dolph’s partner and mother of his children, Mia Jaye, even urged fans to give to the business.

As of Monday morning, over $83,000 have been donated on the GoFundMe for Makeda’s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.