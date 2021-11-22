Cool start to the week, First Alert to rain on Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There could be some patchy fog this morning, but the rest of the day will feature sunshine. Behind yesterday’s cold front, it will be a chilly afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Low temperatures tonight will tumble into the mid 20s to 30 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 51 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Temperatures will gradually climb through mid-week as winds switch around to the south. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s. A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving and rain will be on and off from late morning to early evening. It will also be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Black Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s with lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.