A cool afternoon and a frigid night ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and cool this afternoon with highs between 50 and 53. Winds will be north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will gradually climb through mid-week as winds switch around to the south. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY FORECAST: A cold front will arrive on Thursday and rain will be on and off from late morning to early evening. It will also be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s with lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

