Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A cool afternoon and a frigid night ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and cool this afternoon with highs between 50 and 53. Winds will be north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will gradually climb through mid-week as winds switch around to the south. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY FORECAST: A cold front will arrive on Thursday and rain will be on and off from late morning to early evening. It will also be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 30s. 

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s with lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Oak Court Mall shooting
Shooting at Oak Court sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Photo of the Washington Tornado.
Breakdown: Why you can’t let your guard down from severe weather during the holidays
WMC First Alert Weather
Cool start to the week, First Alert to rain on Thanksgiving
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather - 11/22