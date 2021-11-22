Advertise with Us
City Watch in effect for missing 15-year-old from Memphis

Have you seen Leo Helms?
City Watch: Leo Helms
City Watch: Leo Helms(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his home near Summer Avenue.

According to a City Watch alert, Leo Helms was seen on surveillance leaving out the side door of his home on Coteswood Road heading towards Ashton Road on Sunday evening.

He’s described as a white male, 5′6, 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, green shoes and a baseball cap.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

