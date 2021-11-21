Advertise with Us
Showers & a few storms through evening followed by clearing tonight & colder

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Periods of rain, some heavy rain is possible along with a few storms likely until 9 PM for most areas. Skies will clear overnight and it will be much colder tonight and chilly on Monday. Our pattern will be dry and sunny through Wednesday but a cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving Day and will bring more chances of rain.

TONIGHT: Rain in the evening followed by gradual clearing late. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs near 50 and northerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and light wind.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and Wednesday night rain will develop after midnight with lows in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s, clearing Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Black Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures around 50 with lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s both days.

