Shooting at Oak Court sends two people to the hospital
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department says a shooting at Oak Court Mall sent a man and child to the hospital.
Officers arrived to the scene at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday.
The man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, while the child was taken to LeBonheur in non-crticial condition.
MPD says they have detained two people.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.