Shooting at Oak Court sends two people to the hospital

Oak Court Mall shooting
Oak Court Mall shooting(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department says a shooting at Oak Court Mall sent a man and child to the hospital.

Officers arrived to the scene at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday.

The man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, while the child was taken to LeBonheur in non-crticial condition.

MPD says they have detained two people.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

