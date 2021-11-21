Shooting at Oak Court sends two people to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department says a shooting at Oak Court Mall sent a man and child to the hospital.

Officers arrived to the scene at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday.

The man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, while the child was taken to LeBonheur in non-crticial condition.

MPD says they have detained two people.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

