Shelby County nearing 75% of vaccination goal

SCHD COVID-19 data 11.21.21
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.21.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 125 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 148,317 and there have been 2,3038 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 129 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,279 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 406 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 2,004 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 74% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 517,652 total people vaccinated
  • 1,018,419 total vaccinations administered
  • 14,031 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate is 3.4% for the week ending in November 13, up from 2.9% the previous week.

Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that bans mask and vaccine mandates on November 12, but on November 14 a federal judge has temporarily blocked the bill.

The Shelby County Health Department announced its most recent health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate for the county, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see more information from the Shelby County Health Department click here.

