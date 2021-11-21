Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

SUV speeds into Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to witnesses.

Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It’s unclear how many people are injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Oak Court Mall shooting
Shooting at Oak Court sends two people to the hospital
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
Search continues for gunmen wanted in murder of rapper Young Dolph
Calls for Tips: Police still searching for Young Dolph’s murder suspects

Latest News

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the...
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
The new infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last Monday will provide billions to...
Infrastructure law will provide billions to the Mid-South
Police: One shot on Bradley Street
Police: One shot on Bradley Street