Police: One shot on Bradley Street
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Bradley Street Sunday afternoon.
Officers say one victim was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.
Police ask that anyone with information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.