Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: One shot on Bradley Street

Police: One shot on Bradley Street
Police: One shot on Bradley Street(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Bradley Street Sunday afternoon.

Officers say one victim was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Oak Court Mall shooting
Shooting at Oak Court sends two people to the hospital
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
Search continues for gunmen wanted in murder of rapper Young Dolph
Calls for Tips: Police still searching for Young Dolph’s murder suspects

Latest News

The new infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last Monday will provide billions to...
Infrastructure law will provide billions to the Mid-South
Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.21.21
Shelby County nearing 75% of vaccination goal
Man beat to death on Boxwood Street
Man beat to death on Boxwood Street