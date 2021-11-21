Police: One shot on Bradley Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Bradley Street Sunday afternoon.

Officers say one victim was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

