Periods of rain today with your First Alert to a drop in temperatures

By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ll need an umbrella today as a cold front moves into the Mid-South, bringing periods of rain with cloudy skies today. Rain will be out of the area late tonight with clearing skies and a chilly Monday morning.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers, high temperatures near 60 with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain in the evening followed by gradual clearing late. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows near 30. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s.

  • Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the low to mid 30s.
  • Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures near 50 with lows in the low 30s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

