Man beat to death on Boxwood Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call and found an unresponsive man on Boxwood Street Sunday morning.

Police say he appeared to have blunt force injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and officers ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 7:06 am, officers responded to a man down in the 1500 block of Boxwood St. One unresponsive male was located suffering from what appeared to be blunt force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 21, 2021

