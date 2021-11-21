Advertise with Us
Man beat to death on Boxwood Street

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call and found an unresponsive man on Boxwood Street Sunday morning.

Police say he appeared to have blunt force injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and officers ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

