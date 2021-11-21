Advertise with Us
Cornerstone Ministries gives back to the community

Cornerstone Ministries and Corner Kitchen in Newport hosted a Thanksgiving meal Saturday.
Cornerstone Ministries and Corner Kitchen in Newport hosted a Thanksgiving meal Saturday.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Corner Kitchen in Newport and Cornerstone Ministries partnered to give away clothing and food donations to people in need.

Their goal was to hand out close to 300 meals and they shattered that number running out of meals close to an hour before the end of the event.

Event coordinator Bethany Davis helped get all the supplies and says they have so much more to give.

“It’s just amazing, and we just look forward for more opportunities in the future,” said Davis. “I could not have done it without all of the amazing volunteers.”

Children and adults walked out with anything from sweatshirts and hats all the way to Thanksgiving dinner.

Cornerstone Ministries plan on hosting another donation-based giveaway around Christmas with presents for children and hot meals for families.

The event will be on Dec. 16 in the same Corner Kitchen in Newport.

