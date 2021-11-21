Army veteran hosts second annual turkey giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second year in a row, Antonio Cowan is giving back to his community.

Cowan is a retired army veteran form South Memphis and today he gave away 65 turkeys in twenty minutes at the Whitestone Baptist Church.

“Our young men need to see more men of color doing more positive things in the community and hope and pray they could follow those leads instead of the leads of those who are unfortunately doing the negative things,” Cowan said.

Next year he hopes to give away a hundred.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.