Violent Crime Continues: Three shootings Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three separate shootings left three people dead in Memphis on Friday night.

The first occurred around 6:25 p.m. on Summer Trace Drive, where officers found an unresponsive female.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and officers detained one man.

On 11/19 at 6:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 6051 Summer Trace Dr. An unresponsive female was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have one known male detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 20, 2021

Police responded to a different shooting on Ketchum Road around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night.

Officers found one man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in an SUV type vehicle.

On 11/19 at 11:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2375 Ketchum. One male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect(s) fled in an SUV type vehicle.

Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 20, 2021

Officers were notified of a third shooting after a man was dropped off at Methodist North with gunshot wounds.

The man later died from his injuries.

Police are unsure where this shooting occurred.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting victim at Methodist North who was dropped off by a private vehicle. The male victim was later pronounced dead. The location of the shooting incident is undetermined at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 20, 2021

Anyone with information on any of these incidents are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.