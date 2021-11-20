Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Violent Crime Continues: Three shootings Friday night

Violent Crime Continues: Three shootings Friday night
Violent Crime Continues: Three shootings Friday night(AP GraphicsBank)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three separate shootings left three people dead in Memphis on Friday night.

The first occurred around 6:25 p.m. on Summer Trace Drive, where officers found an unresponsive female.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and officers detained one man.

Police responded to a different shooting on Ketchum Road around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night.

Officers found one man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in an SUV type vehicle.

Officers were notified of a third shooting after a man was dropped off at Methodist North with gunshot wounds.

The man later died from his injuries.

Police are unsure where this shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Hoops fans from across the country started trickling into town with big plans, mostly to be in...
Tigers and Grizzlies update COVID-19 entry policies
Memphis pediatricians prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 once...
Mid-South children get vaccinated while adults boost up