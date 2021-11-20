Violent Crime Continues: Three shootings Friday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three separate shootings left three people dead in Memphis on Friday night.
The first occurred around 6:25 p.m. on Summer Trace Drive, where officers found an unresponsive female.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and officers detained one man.
Police responded to a different shooting on Ketchum Road around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night.
Officers found one man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect fled the scene in an SUV type vehicle.
Officers were notified of a third shooting after a man was dropped off at Methodist North with gunshot wounds.
The man later died from his injuries.
Police are unsure where this shooting occurred.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
