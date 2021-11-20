Tigers and Grizzlies update COVID-19 entry policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers and the Memphis Grizzlies have adjusted their COVID-19 entry policies.

Neither team will be requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter a game, but these new policies go into effect on different dates for the two teams.

The Grizzlies will be putting these new policies in place beginning with their next home game on November 24, and any fans seated within 15 feet of the court at games will remain subject to additional NBA guidelines.

The Tigers will be putting the new policies in place beginning with the next home game on December 10.

Masks are still highly recommended, but not required, at games for both teams.

