Shelby County mayor honors several people for their fight in seeking criminal justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the country paid close attention to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict Friday, locally, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris was honoring several people for their fight in seeking criminal justice.

Harris hosted the second annual Southern Justice Summit Awards virtually.

“We need to reflect on what we can all be doing better, particularly now in this place, in Memphis and in Shelby County,” Harris said.

Attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, was the summit’s keynote speaker.

“Thank you all so much for the advocacy that you give to those who have been marginalized and victimized,” Crump said.

Among the four people honored was Vanessa Potkin. Potkin represents Pervis Payne, whose death penalty was reversed Thursday.

She said the years-long battle to reach that milestone was a collaborative effort.

“While we have achieved so much as a community, all of these cases have been efforts where there may be one lawyer like myself who’s a part of it, but it’s only a part of just a huge team to get any of these things done,” Potkin said.

Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari was also honored. Akbari said there is still a lot of work left to do and referenced the Rittenhouse verdict, calling it “disappointing.”

“It’s certainly disappointing,” she said. “I think that we must continue to be steadfast and understand that until our laws change and our system changes, then people will get away with the types of crimes that Kyle got away with,” Akbari said.

Crump also commented on the Rittenhouse verdict. He said his heart was heavy and emphasized the need for “a better America, and a more just America.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

