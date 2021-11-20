Rain arrives tomorrow & another drop in temperatures next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was dry and warmer today but prepare because rain and cooler temperatures will arrive tomorrow. A cold front will track across the Mid-South and rain will move in around 7 am Sunday and will last through the afternoon, off and on.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers, high temperatures near 60 with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain in the evening followed by gradual clearing late. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows near 30. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

