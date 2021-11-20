Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rain arrives tomorrow & another drop in temperatures next week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was dry and warmer today but prepare because rain and cooler temperatures will arrive tomorrow. A cold front will track across the Mid-South and rain will move in around 7 am Sunday and will last through the afternoon, off and on.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers, high temperatures near 60 with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain in the evening followed by gradual clearing late. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows near 30. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death

Latest News

Rain and colder temperatures on the way for the Mid-South
First Alert Saturday evening weather - Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
WMC First Alert Weather
Seasonable temperatures this weekend, but cooler air soon returns
11/20/2021
Saturday morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 20, 2021
Friday evening weather update
First Alert to warmer weekend temperatures and rain