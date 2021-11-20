Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Partner of Young Dolph speaks out after deadly shooting

By Arianna Poindexter and Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The entire Memphis community and people around the world are mourning the loss of Young Dolph, but none feel the pain quite like his family.

Young Dolph’s partner and mother of his children, Mia Jaye, is speaking out after the rapper was murdered Wednesday.

She posted on Instagram: “Thank You to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages. I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few.”

Jaye has a campaign called “Black Men Deserve To Grow Old” which aims to raise money for families who have lost their husbands and fathers due to violent crime.

“From the work she’s done with Black Men Deserve To Get Old I think that that is an incredible platform, I think that it’s accurate, and that is the hope for all the black men in my life as well,” Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said the work Mia is doing is vital for the community

“We deserve for our black men to get old to thrive to stay out of jail to be educated, and let’s make the change for them to be able to do all of those things,” Sawyer said.

The organization’s website says they have a goal of helping 33 families by the end of 2022 with the goal of connecting them with the proper resources necessary to sustain families in need.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Shelby County mayor honors several people for their fight in seeking criminal justice
Shelby County mayor honors several people for their fight in seeking criminal justice
Partner of Young Dolph speaks out after deadly shooting
Partner of Young Dolph speaks out after deadly shooting
Memphis church plans to address food insecurity with interfaith collection drive
Memphis church plans to address food insecurity with interfaith collection drive
Shelby County mayor honors several people for their fight in seeking criminal justice
Shelby County mayor honors several people for their fight in seeking criminal justice