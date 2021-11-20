Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (CNN) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.

A neighbor went to check on him earlier this month and found his decomposing body.

An autopsy confirmed his identity.

McLean had been living there for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald.

Authorities say before that, he used other aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and another town in South Carolina.

The coroner says he likely died in July of natural causes, but the exact cause of death is pending.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger host Thanksgiving pantry pop-up
LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger host Thanksgiving pantry pop-up