MLGW extends customer call center hours and hires more employees

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Lights, Gas, and Water’s (MLGW) call center is severely understaffed and customers say they’re fed up with long wait times.

But the utility is actively working to rectify the situation.

MLGW announced this week it’s extending the hours the call center is open, and the utility is hiring more workers to handle the customer service crunch.

“Like companies all over the country, we have a shortage of manpower. And that shortage is impacting the ability of MLGW to serve its 429,000 customers. “Right now, we’re down 34 positions. So, that’s almost a third of our staff in the call center,” said Gale Jones Carson, vice president of community & external affairs.

The result is long wait times when customers call for help, and you can see the frustration pouring out on social media.

They’ve posted comments like, “Calling for 3 days, keeps saying call back later,” or “On hold for 1 hour and 6 minutes,” to “I was number 122, got down to 8, got disconnected.”

Jones Carson said relief is on the horizon.

“We are asking our customers to be patient with us,” she said. “Don’t hang up.”

Jones Carson says 12 new employees are in a three-week training program. Eleven more start training at the end of the month. Ultimately, the call center should have 103 customer service advisors. Last month, MLGW President J.T. Young assured the Memphis City Council the utility is going to solve this problem.

“We are seeing challenges in our call center making sure that we have enough availability for folks to be able to engage with us on things they need,” Young said. “So, those are priorities.”

This week, the utility announced extended call center hours:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 20.

“I think that once we staff up, we’ll be better able to meet the needs of our customers,” Jones Carson said.  “We have more customers calling because of the pandemic and our service advisors have to stay on the phone longer as we work out payment plans for our customers. We don’t want to cut anyone off, and we are here to serve.”

You can also interact with the utility at MLGW.com by opening a “my account” or via webchat, or on social media.

Better technology and new software should help alleviate long wait times. Jones Carson said it’s scheduled to be installed in 2022.

