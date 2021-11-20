Advertise with Us
Mid-South children get vaccinated while adults boost up

By Brandon Richard
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 5% of children in Shelby County between the ages of 5 and 11 have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Shelby County Health Department.

Health officials are trying to get more kids vaccinated this weekend.

Cristina Hunter understands why many parents may feel hesitant to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I understand the fear and I understand skepticism as well,” said Hunter. “But I do understand that health is the most important.”

That’s why she chose to get her kids vaccinated.

The City of Memphis and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital hosted an on-site pediatric vaccination clinic at the Hickory Hill and Glenview community centers Friday and Saturday.

The Shelby County Health Department says right now about 5,000 kids ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated in Shelby County, about 5% of all kids in that age group.

”For parents who are worried about the vaccine, what I would tell you is I would worry more about my child or any child getting COVID and us not knowing the long-term consequences,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Health officials aren’t just encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated, they’re also encouraging adults to get a booster shot.

This weekend pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are rolling out booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults 18 and older.

The CDC and FDA approved booster shots for adults who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after six months. Those who received a dose of Johnson and Johnson can get a booster shot after two months.

While the vaccines still provide strong protection against severe COVID-19 and death, health experts say their protection against mild infections begins to wane after just a few months.

With the holiday season approaching, they’re urging Americans to boost up to provide an extra layer of protection for themselves and others.

As for protecting her kids, Hunter says she’s putting her faith in God and science.

”Fear shouldn’t be a factor,” said Hunter. “Never.”

To find a vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov

Tigers and Grizzlies update COVID-19 entry policies
