Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger host Thanksgiving pantry pop-up

LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger host Thanksgiving pantry pop-up
LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger host Thanksgiving pantry pop-up(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger hosted a Thanksgiving pantry pop-up Friday.

Initially, the duo was going to serve 500 meals, but because of the demand, Kroger committed to 100 extra meals.

Six hundred families were able to take home a bag that included chicken, beans, mac and cheese, dressing and you can’t have Thanksgiving without pie.

Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, the president of LeMoyne-Owen, said one of the best feelings was seeing the excitement from families.

“As they drive up, you know, the gratitude, the appreciation, even the excitement to have this extra help during the holiday season. They’re extremely appreciative and that’s gratifying,” Bennett-Fairs said.

This event was a part of the school’s Loving Our Community Day projects.

The next project will be an educational event targeted at traditional and non-traditional students.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Friends of rapper Young Dolph honor him at annual turkey giveaway
Friends of rapper Young Dolph honor him at annual turkey giveaway
Memphis church plans to address food insecurity with interfaith collection drive
Memphis church plans to address food insecurity with interfaith collection drive
Ride of Tears announces next ride
Ride of Tears announces next ride
‘It’s been an eye-opening experience’: Ex-offender speaks on Final Escape Program
‘It’s been an eye-opening experience’: Ex-offender speaks on Final Escape Program