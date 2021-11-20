LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger host Thanksgiving pantry pop-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger hosted a Thanksgiving pantry pop-up Friday.

Initially, the duo was going to serve 500 meals, but because of the demand, Kroger committed to 100 extra meals.

Six hundred families were able to take home a bag that included chicken, beans, mac and cheese, dressing and you can’t have Thanksgiving without pie.

Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, the president of LeMoyne-Owen, said one of the best feelings was seeing the excitement from families.

“As they drive up, you know, the gratitude, the appreciation, even the excitement to have this extra help during the holiday season. They’re extremely appreciative and that’s gratifying,” Bennett-Fairs said.

This event was a part of the school’s Loving Our Community Day projects.

The next project will be an educational event targeted at traditional and non-traditional students.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.