Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital teams up with city, UTHSC for vaccine clinic for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots and toys are two things officials in the Bluff City gave out to kids Friday.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital teamed up with the City of Memphis and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages five through 11 years old.

One mother said taking her kids to get vaccinated helps her keep her family together.

“We came to prevent more disasters from happening. We’ve seen so many lives wasted and we came to get our kids the protection that will keep us together,” said Cristina Honter.

The clinics will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be held at the Hickory Hill and Glenview community centers.

