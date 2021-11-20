Heated exchange takes place between Memphis City Council member and Shelby Co. employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An LGBTQ rights organization is speaking out after a heated exchange between a Memphis City Council member and two Shelby County employees.

Tuesday, Councilman Edmund Ford, Sr. addressed two employees with Shelby County government.

The first instance happened when the councilman had an issue with the employees’ signature on an email with her preferred pronouns.

”And one thing, you know at the bottom of.... I asked my colleague; this is so irrelevant... It’s got ‘best, your name, and then it says she/they’. Who is she/they?” Ford said.

“That’s me,” Alex Hensley said.

“Who?” Ford asked.

Shahin Samiei with the Tennessee Equality Project wrote a letter to the council that reads in part, “His behavior was bullying, trolling, and abusive. The gender tirade was especially concerning. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official.”

Ford released the following statement regarding the issue:

“As the representative of District 6, I am well-known as a passionate advocate for my community. Admittedly, my passion, especially in my support or defense of my position, can sometimes be a bit too forceful. It has been suggested to me that my position on matters might be better received if my remarks were more tempered. I will keep this in mind in the future. It is with this understanding that in addressing the staffers, I could have been less harsh in my delivery and tone. Unfortunately, the Shelby County staffer presenting on the Unified Development Code ordinance received the brunt of my frustrations. In seeking clarification on who exactly authored the letter that was presented to the Council by the County, I asked the representative who was “she/they” in the signature line. The term “they” suggested to me that there was perhaps an additional author of the letter. Once the Shelby County representative clarified that she was both “she” and “they,” I supported her answer and right to specify her gender and pronouns without further inquiry. My time on the Council has meant that I have gained knowledge and understanding on a variety of unfamiliar topics. The use of gender pronouns in the letter was unfamiliar to me so I had a lack of knowledge of this practice when I made the query. My asking about the use of “she/they” had nothing to do with gender identity, because I had no familiarity with this as a means of self-identification. I now know about this practice and hope people understand that no disrespect toward the Shelby County representative’s gender identity was meant by my question.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.