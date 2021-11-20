Advertise with Us
First Alert to warmer weekend temperatures and rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds bring a increase in clouds tonight along with warmer temperatures to start the weekend. However, the warmup won’t last long due to a cold front Sunday that will bring showers and the return of cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers, high temperatures near 60, and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

