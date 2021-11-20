Advertise with Us
Colin Kaepernick wants change in the system after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Colin Kaepernick, co-creator of the Netflix dramatic limited series "Colin in Black and White,"...
Colin Kaepernick, co-creator of the Netflix dramatic limited series "Colin in Black and White," poses at the premiere of the series, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WVUE) - Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to express his opinion about the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The former NFL player said the verdict shows the criminal justice system is broken.

He also called the 18-year-old a “white supremacist” who benefitted from an institution based on white supremacy.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges filed against him after jurors finalized their deliberations on Friday. The verdict sparked outrage amongst many people in the country.

Kaepernick has been known for speaking out against social injustices since the national anthem demonstration in 2016, and when he called for the police institution to be abolished after the death of Breonna Taylor.

President Joe Biden spoke about the verdict saying he stands by their decision.

