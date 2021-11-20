Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris

FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.

The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week.

After five years of investigation, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set, and the official would not provide further details.

A representative for Kardashian West declined comment.

Several suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons, including 68-year-old Yunice Abbas, one of the five men accused of carrying out the heist itself, who published a book about it last year.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger host Thanksgiving pantry pop-up
LeMoyne-Owen College and Kroger host Thanksgiving pantry pop-up
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital teams up with city, UTHSC for vaccine clinic for kids
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital teams up with city, UTHSC kids vaccine clinic
Friends of rapper Young Dolph honor him at annual turkey giveaway
Friends of rapper Young Dolph honor him at annual turkey giveaway