Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye, the mother of his children, is talking publicly about the loss for the first time since the 36-year-old rapper died.

She posted on her Instagram story Thursday, “Question is....How am I going to tell to my babies that daddy is never coming home? God give me strength...Adolph, I love you with all my heart and soul.”

She went on to say, “Thank you to everyone for all your prayers, love, support, calls, messages. I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears. I catch a few.”

Mia Jaye Instagram story on Dolph's murder (Mia Jaye Instagram)

