You can now have a mobile ID in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can now have a mobile identification card in the Magnolia State.

The Department of Public Safety announced its launch Thursday.

It’s appropriately called Mississippi Mobile ID - a digital version of your current driver’s license.

The mobile ID is voluntary and allows you to control your identity through a free smartphone app.

DPS assures everyone it is secure and private and gives Mississippians instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID.

It can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that you already show your driver’s license.

The feature allows you to choose what information is shared for age-verified transactions.

And depending on your phone, it can be accessed with your fingerprint or face ID.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell. “While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure, and private.”

For more information about Mississippi Mobile ID, click here.

