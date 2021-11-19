Advertise with Us
Woman convicted for elder abuse

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 54-year-old caregiver has been convicted for the neglect of an elderly woman.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney, Patricia Chambers was scheduled to take care of an 80-year-old woman who suffered from severe Parkinson’s and needed 24-hour assistance in April of 2019.

The report says Chambers was supposed to stay with the woman until midnight at the Robinwood Assisted Living Facility in Bartlett, but when the relief caregiver arrived at midnight she found the elderly woman on the floor in a fetal position and Chambers was not there.

According to the report, the elderly woman was hospitalized with severe pain and was unable to ever swallow or eat again. She required a permanent feeding tube and died less than a year later.

The report says Chambers told investigators the woman was sleepy and she thought it was safe to leave and clock out on her phone at 11:58 p.m. However, cell phone records showed that she was more than 20 miles away at 11:58 p.m.

Chambers is charged with two counts each of aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

