Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘We have to do better’: Penny Hardaway speaks on death of rapper Young Dolph

‘We have to do better’: Penny Hardaway speaks on death of rapper Young Dolph
‘We have to do better’: Penny Hardaway speaks on death of rapper Young Dolph(Source: Instagram @iam1cent)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis and the country mourn the loss of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, loss is also being felt in the sports community.

Tigers basketball head coach, Penny Hardaway, took to his Instagram to share his condolences with the Thorton family and Young Dolph’s friends.

I’m really hurt behind the situation. A guy that came from Memphis, 901 born, in the city all the time, giving back to the city, giving back to Castalia, giving back to Hamilton High School, giving back to the city. To get murdered like that is just, it doesn’t sit well with me. We have to do better,” said Hardaway.

Young Dolph performed at Memphis Madness for the Tigers in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Memphis Rapper Young Dolph donates to Hamilton High School
Who is Young Dolph? The man behind the music

Latest News

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Rapper Young Dolph’s death could have mental health impact on young fans
Young Dolph shooting investigation update
Memphis Mayor reacts to Young Dolph’s death
Young Dolph shooting investigation update
Young Dolph shooting investigation update
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Death of rapper Young Dolph impacting several Memphians