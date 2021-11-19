‘We have to do better’: Penny Hardaway speaks on death of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis and the country mourn the loss of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, loss is also being felt in the sports community.

Tigers basketball head coach, Penny Hardaway, took to his Instagram to share his condolences with the Thorton family and Young Dolph’s friends.

I’m really hurt behind the situation. A guy that came from Memphis, 901 born, in the city all the time, giving back to the city, giving back to Castalia, giving back to Hamilton High School, giving back to the city. To get murdered like that is just, it doesn’t sit well with me. We have to do better,” said Hardaway.

Young Dolph performed at Memphis Madness for the Tigers in 2019.

