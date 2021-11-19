Advertise with Us
Watch Live: Ride of Tears announces next ride

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ride of Tears has announced that their next ride will be Sunday, November 21.

There will be a press conference Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. with more information about the event.

The Ride of Tears says this will be the first time they will be riding their children hearse as a constant reminder that crime will not be tolerated in this city.

