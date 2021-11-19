Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect

U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have announced the arrest of murder suspect Edwin Bailey.

Bailey was wanted for first-degree murder after shooting and killing Richard Varna doe on November 9.

Investigators learned that Bailey had fled to Detroit, Michigan and coordinated with the Detroit office to take him into custody. The arrest was made without incident.

“This success was achieved by our strong relationship with the Memphis Police Department, as well as our peers in Detroit,” said a U.S. Marshal.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, Jailon Nelvis, 19
3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
SCHD sends memorandum to schools in Shelby County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Woman convicted for elder abuse
Woman convicted for elder abuse
Makeda's Homemade Cookies
Thousands of dollars raised in less than a day for Makeda’s following Young Dolph’s death