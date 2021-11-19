U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have announced the arrest of murder suspect Edwin Bailey.

Bailey was wanted for first-degree murder after shooting and killing Richard Varna doe on November 9.

Investigators learned that Bailey had fled to Detroit, Michigan and coordinated with the Detroit office to take him into custody. The arrest was made without incident.

“This success was achieved by our strong relationship with the Memphis Police Department, as well as our peers in Detroit,” said a U.S. Marshal.

