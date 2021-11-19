Thousands of dollars raised in less than a day for Makeda’s following Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within 24 hours, about $50,000 has been raised for Makeda’s Cookies.

Young Dolph was visiting the business when he was shot to death on Wednesday.

The Jefferson Avenue Makeda’s location is open, but its popular Airways location has temporarily closed because it was damaged in the shooting.

Young Dolph fans across the world, as well as his family, are giving back to the owners of Makeda’s who not only looked at Young Dolph as a loyal customer but as a son.

On Thursday when Pastor Kia Moore launched a Gofundme for Pamela and Maurice Hill, owners of Makeda’s Cookies, she set a lofty $150,000 goal.

“We had already raised $34,000 [Friday] morning by 9 before it had been 24 hours,” Moore said.

Moore, a longtime family friend of the Hill’s, said the money will cover repairs to the Airways store, which was damaged in Wednesday’s shooting that claimed the life of Young Dolph.

It will also help pay staff and hire security at the site. Moore also hopes the money can cover mental health services for family and staff.

“The Hill family is definitely grieving,” Moore said. [Young Dolph] would call [Pamela] mom, Mrs. Pam. So, she’s grieving someone she saw as a son. But also her husband and staffers were there when it happened. So, they witnessed the trauma of not only seeing someone die but fearing for their lives.”

Support was thrown behind Makeda’s Cookies quickly. As of Friday afternoon, more than 1,300 people have donated to the GoFundMe. At 4 p.m. Friday, the fundraiser had raised $50,102 toward the goal.

Local restaurants are also raising money to donate to the Hill Family.

Young Dolph’s partner, Mia Jaye, even urged fans to give to the business.

“Her commenting, not only as someone who we respect but also someone who is grieving, she’s been kind of quiet online. So, for her to take the time and make that post, it means the world to the Hill family,” Moore said.

Young Dolph was a longtime fan of Makeda’s. The business was one of the many Memphis causes he put his support behind.

Now, there’s a chance for the community to give back to carry on that legacy.

“Even in tragedy, people are finding ways to be compassionate and extending his legacy of being philanthropic,” Moore said.

Moore said be aware of fake GoFundMe pages for Makeda’s. Links on Makeda’s social media pages are correct. You can also find the correct link here.

