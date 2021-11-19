Sunshine today, but rain arrives this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Even with sunshine today, high temperatures will still only reach the mid 50s. It will be another cool night with low temperatures in the lower to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 56 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the lower to upper 30s. Winds: East 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50. A cold front will arrive on Sunday, which will bring rain starting around late morning. Showers will be on and off through early evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be extremely cold behind the front on Monday. Although it will be mostly sunny, afternoon highs will only be near 50 and most of the area will see low temperatures in the 20s that night. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 60.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.