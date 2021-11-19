Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rapper Soulja Boy will not be at the Millennium Tour at FedExForum Sunday. He was pulled from the lineup following the death of Young Dolph, according to tour promoters.

G Squared Events issued a statement Thursday saying in part:

“In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.”

Now, Soulja Boy is sounding off about the decision.

The rapper made this comment on social media saying, “I’m still getting paid, what him dying got to do with me. I’m trying to see my fans.”

